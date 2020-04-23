$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

E stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 8,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.64, a P/E/G ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. ENI has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

