-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.35). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($27.50) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 627,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 555,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,682,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 1,252,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

