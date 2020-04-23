$0.30 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 316,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $990.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.