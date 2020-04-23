$0.52 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,076. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

