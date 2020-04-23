$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.87. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,459. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,390,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

