-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.74). Regenxbio posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.04.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

