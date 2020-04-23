-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($1.05). Delek US reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James downgraded Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

DK stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,056. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Delek US by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

