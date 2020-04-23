$0.96 EPS Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.68.

NOW stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.31. 1,456,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.36. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

