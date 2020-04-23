$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.11. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

