$1.29 EPS Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

