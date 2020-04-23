$1.59 EPS Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Blucora reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $17,298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 229,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 137,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 248,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $628.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.