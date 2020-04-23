$1.76 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to report sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Uniqure reported sales of $1.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $10.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $25.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.94 million to $554.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 1,705.82%.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $484,264.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,622.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,714 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 65,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

