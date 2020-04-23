$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of GPN opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

