15,417 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,424. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

