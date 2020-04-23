$163.01 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce $163.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.04 million and the lowest is $162.99 million. Knowles reported sales of $179.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $781.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.44 million to $818.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $891.46 million, with estimates ranging from $851.56 million to $930.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,134,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

