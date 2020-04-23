166,157 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of NCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $13,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. 1,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

