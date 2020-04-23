172,736 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 327,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 15,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

