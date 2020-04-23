$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. United Rentals reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

URI stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

