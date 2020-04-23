20,280 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 15,497,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,198,189. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

