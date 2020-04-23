21,369 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,281,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

PAYC stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.72. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

