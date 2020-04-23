21,657 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 304.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.50. 83,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,124. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day moving average of $268.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

