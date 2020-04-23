$26.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $26.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.38 million and the lowest is $25.94 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $104.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.14 million to $105.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $110.63 million, with estimates ranging from $109.94 million to $111.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

Several research firms have commented on PFLT. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

