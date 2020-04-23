$282.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $282.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $248.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $162,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $126,581,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $318.22 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

