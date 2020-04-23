$282.50 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $282.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $283.77 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.28 million to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $865.72 million to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $206.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average is $295.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

