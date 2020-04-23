$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.17 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $10.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.