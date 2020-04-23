305,582 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,833. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.82. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

