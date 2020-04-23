$318.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $318.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $336.70 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $289.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $999.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply