$318.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $318.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $336.70 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $289.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $999.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

