$32.85 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce sales of $32.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $112.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.06 million to $120.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.82 million, with estimates ranging from $128.34 million to $131.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNMK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

