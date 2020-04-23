34,810 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,514. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

