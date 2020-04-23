3DCoin (3DC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. 3DCoin has a market cap of $124,091.18 and $33.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

