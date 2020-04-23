3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. 2,584,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,302. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

