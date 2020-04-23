$43.86 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to report $43.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $181.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $194.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.46 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $227.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

