45,550 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,922. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

