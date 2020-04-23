51,000 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Steris comprises 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Steris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.86. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

