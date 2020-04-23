$52.00 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $52.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.70 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $42.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.50 million, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $424.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

