$545.21 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $545.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.24 million and the highest is $572.18 million. Air Lease posted sales of $466.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

