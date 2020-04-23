$567.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $567.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $472.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

Fortinet stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.