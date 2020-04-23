62,552 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 29,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

