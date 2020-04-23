69,551 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 759,278 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,468,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 81,354 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 100,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

