$7.56 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.10 million. OptiNose posted sales of $4.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $67.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $70.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.83 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $151.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 660,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

