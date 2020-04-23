702,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 702,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,309,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,255,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,372,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 1,887,238 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

