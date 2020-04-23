7,122 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $15.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,342. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.68. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.