$87.45 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will post $87.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $91.67 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $334.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $346.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.83 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $341.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Citigroup downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

GLOP stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

