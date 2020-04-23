90,000 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,642. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

