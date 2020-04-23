AA (LON:AA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on AA from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

Get AA alerts:

Shares of LON:AA opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. AA has a one year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.