Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,550,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,759. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

