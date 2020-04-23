Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,550,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.