AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 7,869,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

