ABIOMED (ABMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. ABIOMED has set its FY 2020

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABIOMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABMD opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.06.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

