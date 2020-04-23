Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $192,817.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, BitForex and Indodax. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00055533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.04617186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Indodax, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, HitBTC, ZBG, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Hotbit, CoinPlace, CoinBene, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

